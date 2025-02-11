Liverpool star Darwin Nunez was the subject of two bids from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr during the January transfer window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The Uruguayan forward was linked with a move away from Anfield, attracting interest from AC Milan, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr. Reports previously suggested that Al-Hilal tabled a £70 million bid, which was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

However, Al-Nassr were also in the race, launching two separate offers to lure Nunez to Saudi Arabia, with discussions reaching an advanced stage.

Liverpool turned down two bids from Al-Nassr for Darwin Nunez

Romano, speaking to GiveMeSport, revealed that Al-Nassr had a clear plan in place to sign Nunez, holding over three rounds of direct talks with the player and his representatives. The Saudi side were eager to pair him with Cristiano Ronaldo, believing the Liverpool striker would be the perfect attacking partner.

Their second bid reportedly came close to Liverpool’s valuation, and a financial agreement was nearly reached between all parties involved. Nunez himself was open to the move, but Liverpool ultimately refused to sanction the deal, fearing they wouldn’t be able to find an adequate replacement in the limited time available during the January window.

Nunez’s Liverpool journey has been underwhelming

Since his £85 million move from Benfica in 2022, Nunez has struggled with inconsistency at Liverpool. His debut Premier League season saw him score nine goals in 29 league games, failing to justify his hefty price tag.

His second season showed modest improvement, with 11 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. However, his erratic finishing and inconsistency ended up making him a frustrated figure.

Under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot, Nunez’s role has been of a squad player. Initially behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order, he was only given a run of games due to Jota’s injury. Even then, Slot later preferred Luis Díaz in a false nine role, further limiting his opportunities.

Despite his struggles, the striker has still managed 39 goals and 22 assists in 128 appearances for Liverpool, showcasing glimpses of the raw talent that made him such a coveted player at Benfica.