17-goal Crystal Palace ace eyed as MLS-bound Griezmann replacement

With Antoine Griezmann set to move to MLS at the end of the current campaign Atletico Madrid have a need for a new striker, and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Phillipe Mateta has been targeted by Diego Simeone.

It’s no wonder that Griezmann’s countryman is of interest, given his 17 goals and two assists already this season, per WhoScored.

Atletico want Jean-Philippe Mateta to replace Griezmann

As transfermarkt also note, Mateta’s contract is due for renewal in 2026, meaning that if Palace chairman, Steve Parish, wants to retain the services of the 27-year-old, he’s going to have to go all out this summer to offer him a big enough deal to tempt him to sign on in South London once more.

Lyon will attempt the highly controversial move to land Mateta ahead of the Rojiblancos, whilst Graham Potter wants the Frenchman at West Ham according to reports.

TeamTalk understand that Atletico’s interest is genuine given that they’ve known for some while that Greizmann is heading stateside.

Although Mateta wouldn’t be a like for like swap, Simeone has already seen with Alexander Sorloth how successful a big front man can be in his set up.

Mateta could be just what Atleti are looking for

La Liga remains one of the best in the world but it isn’t as fast-paced as the Premier League and to that end, there’s a cogent argument that Mateta would flourish in Spain as long as Atleti provide him with the right service.

He’s a player that can score every type of goal and that’s precisely what makes him an attractive proposition for clubs willing to test Palace’s resolve.

At present, the Eagles find themselves in 12th position in the Premier League table.

Mid-table security is arguably as good as it’s going to get for the Selhurst Park outfit this season, and therefore a title tilt on the continent might appeal.