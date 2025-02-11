Newcastle fan favourite makes decision on future amid late interest from European heavyweights

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier has decided to stay at Newcastle United for the remainder of the season, despite late interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 34-year-old right-back had been linked with a potential mid-season exit, as Newcastle reportedly considered offers to help manage their wage bill.

With the English transfer window closed, the Turkish Super Lig provided a final opportunity for Trippier to secure a move, with Galatasaray pushing to strengthen their squad before the February 11 deadline.

Galatasaray, looking to reinforce their defensive options, identified Trippier as an ideal signing and even submitted a bid for the England international. However, Newcastle rejected the offer, leaving Trippier disappointed.

Kieran Trippier wants to see season out with Newcastle United

Despite this, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Trippier is committed to Newcastle’s cause and intends to see out the campaign at St. James’ Park.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said:

“From what I hear, he wants to see the season out with Newcastle.

“If he wanted to leave, he’d be entitled to go to Newcastle and say look, if an offer comes then I’d like to go.

“Because he’s been a top player for them and he’s helped them a lot during his spell.

“But at this point, I think he’d prefer to get to the end of the season and then see what offers come.

“They’re in a cup final and they’re playing well in the Premier League, so he’ll want to be a part of that squad and hopefully help them lift some silverware.

“I have no doubt Galatasaray would’ve spoken to him or his representatives to put their plan forward, but I would be surprised if he left at this stage.

“From a Newcastle point of view as well, why would they want to let him go when they can’t go and get a replacement? The timing is wrong.“

Trippier, who is under contract until 2026, has been a crucial player for Newcastle since his £12 million move from Atlético Madrid in January 2022. His arrival signaled the start of Newcastle’s ambitious rebuild, and he quickly became a fan favorite with his leadership and set-piece prowess.

He played a key role in Newcastle’s top-four finish last season, earning the club’s Player of the Year award for 2022-23. However, this season, his role has been diminished, making just five Premier League starts, with Tino Livramento emerging as the preferred right-back option.

While a summer exit remains likely, Trippier’s decision to stay ensures Eddie Howe retains experienced depth in defence as Newcastle push for European qualification and domestic silverware.

With his leadership and experience still highly valued, Trippier could play a crucial role in Newcastle’s final stretch of the season, before reassessing his future in the summer.