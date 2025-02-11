(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been hit with an injury setback, though this time it does not directly impact the first team.

Calum Scanlon, the highly rated young left-back currently on loan at Millwall, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

Scanlon, 19, had been gaining valuable first-team experience in the Championship, but his progress has now been halted after sustaining an injury that required surgery.

According to journalist Alex Neil via London News Online, the procedure has already been successfully completed, but the recovery process is expected to take at least 16 weeks. As a result, Scanlon will return to Liverpool to continue his rehabilitation.

This is not the first time he suffered an injury this season. Earlier in the campaign, he picked up an injury which kept him out for three months.

Calum Scanlon’s rise through the Liverpool ranks

Scanlon’s journey with Liverpool began in December 2020 when he joined from Birmingham City. His rapid development earned him a professional contract in March 2022, and he was later included in Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Germany the following year.

The left-back made his senior debut for Liverpool in October 2023 during a Europa League match against Toulouse and later signed a long-term contract extension in April 2023. Seeking more first-team opportunities, he secured a loan move to Millwall in August in hopes of making an impact in the Championship.

Although Scanlon made just four league appearances for Millwall this season, he managed to make a strong impression, scoring his first professional goal in a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City. His performances hinted at his potential, and Liverpool had high hopes for his continued development in the second half of the campaign.

Now, Liverpool’s focus will shift towards ensuring his full recovery, with the club keen to support his rehabilitation and help him return stronger ahead of the 2025/26 season.

With the Reds viewing Scanlon as a promising prospect for the future, his injury is an unfortunate setback, but one that he will look to overcome as he continues his journey towards breaking into the senior team.