Liverpool transfers: Barcelona ready to make a move to sign Reds star for free this summer

Barcelona are interested in signing a Liverpool star in the summer transfer window when he becomes a free agent.

The Reds are currently dealing with the contract situation of Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three of them are set to become free agents at the end of the season and with nothing agreed over a new deal as things stand, interest is increasing in their services.

While Alexander-Arnold has attracted attention from Real Madrid, Van Dijk is now the target of their rivals Barcelona.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are hoping to sign Van Dijk in a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Dutch centre-back is still at the peak of his game and his contribution has helped the Reds maintain a lead at the top of the Premier League and finish at the top in the Champions League group stage phase.

Signed by former manager Jurgen Klopp, the Dutch defender has completely transformed the club and made them a force in European football.

His leadership skills and his reading of the game is second to none and he is one of the main reasons why the Reds are favourites to win the league title this season.

Liverpool are hopeful of keeping Virgil Van Dijk

While reports in Spain suggest that Van Dijk could be on his way to join Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano has offered a positive update for Liverpool fans.

He said:

“It is true that the agents of Virgil van Dijk were sitting next to the director of football at Liverpool, Richard Hughes, for the game against Tottenham.

“There is still a very good conversation, a very good relationship between Liverpool and the agents of Virgil van Dijk.

“At the moment, the decision has still not been made. But the conversations continue.”

Losing a player like Van Dijk would be a major blow to the Arne Slot project at the club.

All the best clubs in the world keep their star players and that is what the Merseyside club needs to do.

In case Van Dijk leaves, Liverpool have identified Feyenoord defender David Hancko as the player’s potential replacement.