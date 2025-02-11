Man United want attacker who is lighting up the Premier League this season

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United need attacking players and the club is ready to address that issue in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have struggled big time in attack this season with both the strikers at the club struggling to make an impact.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to become the leader of the United attack that many people expected.

The Premier League giants are not only short in the striker position but even wide out, they need more options moving forward, particularly after the departures of Antony and Marcus Rashford in January.

Although both of them have left Old Trafford in a loan move, their permanent future lies away from the club.

According to Fichajes, Man United are interested in a move for in-form Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

He has been one of the best attacking players in the league this season and behind the successful season of Bournemouth, the Ghana international has been one of the main reasons.

Andoni Iraola has completely transformed the player and has made his lethal in front of goal.

Antoine Semenyo can transform the Man United attack

Semenyo’s strengths are his dribbling ability and his blistering pace, something the Premier League defenders have struggled with this season.

The 25-year-old has nine goals and four assists to his name in 26 appearances across all competitions.

The attacker was instrumental in his club’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford this season, impressive the Red Devils hierarchy in the process.

Semenyo is a versatile player who can not only play on the right-wing but also on the left-wing as well as a central attacker.

He could provide competition to Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho in the side and would be an upgrade on Antony and Rashford, who are both likely to leave the club in the summer in a permanent move.

