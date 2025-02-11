“It’s a disgrace” – Man United owners have “no excuses” and “should be ashamed” by latest decision

A banner which reads 'Denis Law, The King of the Stretford End' is seen inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Old Trafford on January 19, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Tuesday will see a sombre mood descend over the red half of Manchester as United legend Denis Law’s funeral takes place during the afternoon.

A few years ago Denis Law issued a statement concerning a dementia diagnosis, and, sadly, he lost his battle with the disease aged 84 in January 2025.

One of the ‘Holy Trinity’ of Man United players – George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton being the others of course – Law claimed a unique place in the hearts of Red Devils fans when you consider he was the player who relegated them back in the 1970s thanks to a goal scored when he had moved to rivals, Man City.

Man United owners may not attend Denis Law funeral

Everyone will get the chance to say a final goodbye to him on Tuesday afternoon when the cortege will leave from Old Trafford at 1pm and make its way to Manchester Cathedral.

Everyone that is, apart from, so it would seem, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, the owners of the club.

Their potential absence from clearly one of the most important days and events in the club’s history has led to them receiving a barrage of abuse from broadcaster, Richard Keys.

I hope what I’m reading isn’t true – No Ratcliffe or Glazers at Denis Law’s funeral? If that’s true it’s a disgrace. Ratcliffe has no excuses. He should be ashamed. And RIP John Tudor – a one-time Sky Blue. John was fantastic alongside SuperMac. My thoughts are with his family. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 11, 2025

‘I hope what I’m reading isn’t true,’ he wrote on X.

‘No Ratcliffe or Glazers at Denis Law’s funeral? If that’s true it’s a disgrace. Ratcliffe has no excuses. He should be ashamed.’

Denis Law funeral absence would highlight Sir Jim’s priorities

If reports are indeed accurate, then Keys, often a divisive figure in his own right, would at least have the backing of the majority of supporters.

Whatever the whys and wherefores, the owners should be clearing their diaries to make sure that their faces are shown.

That there’s a potential continuance of absence from them says an awful lot.