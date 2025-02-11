Mohamed Salah approach made; Liverpool ready to make unpopular decision

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been in the best form of his career this season.

The Egyptian attacker has taken the Reds to the top of the Premier League and made them a formidable force in the Champions League.

Salah has managed to score 21 goals and provided 13 assists in the league this season in just 23 appearances.

At the age of 32, he has shown that he is one of the best players in the world and he is not going to stop any time soon.

However, his contract situation has been a huge cause of concern for the club. The attacker is in the final few months of his deal at Anfield and no agreement has been reached over an extension with the Merseyside club.

With the player set to become a free agent in few months, clubs are lining up to sign him.

According to GiveMeSport, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have approached Arne Slot’s side over the possibility of signing Salah in the summer.

Having allowed Neymar to leave the club, Al-Hilal are looking for a marquee signing and they have identified Salah as their transfer target.

Although the report mentions that the Reds are confident about reaching agreement with Salah over a new deal at the club, the interest from the Saudi club has increased and they are ready to sign him earlier than the end of his contract in order to play him in the Club World Cup.

Is Mohamed Salah going to leave Liverpool?

If Salah refuses to sign a new contract at the club, Liverpool will allow the player to leave the club early in order to move to Saudi Arabia. The Reds will not be demanding a fee from Al-Hilal.

The Saudi side plan to make Salah one of the highest paid players in the world by offering him a similar wage package as Cristiano Ronaldo. They feel that the arrival of Salah to the Saudi Pro League would increase their TV income and make the league an even bigger brand.

Liverpool would ideally want the player to stay at the club but their failure to reach agreement with him on a new deal has given hope to Al-Hilal to pull off the massive transfer.

The Reds are going to target a move for Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz if Salah ends up leaving the club.