Postecoglou on the brink; Tottenham chasing progressive 48-year-old

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts as Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, watches on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s not been the greatest season for Tottenham Hotspur so far, and though Ange Postecoglou has reasons for his team’s poor form, he’s still on the brink of losing his job according to reports.

The Australian is known for his brand of attacking football that’s pleasing on the eye, and that was certainly in evidence during his first season.

Ange Postecoglou could be sacked by Daniel Levy

Unfortunately, injuries have decimated the Spurs squad in 24/25, and whilst that’s a legitimate excuse as to why the North Londoners have been dumped out of both domestic cups and find themselves in 14th position in the Premier League, the cut throat world of elite football means that his job is on the line.

Jamie O’Hara wants Postecoglou out, with the former Spurs man rounding on the current manager during a recent radio rant.

Sources even recently indicated how many games Postecoglou had left to save himself from the sack.

Reports from Italy now suggest that Fabio Paratici is pushing Daniel Levy to go after progressive Italian coach, Simone Inzaghi.

Inter Live note that the board of the Neroazzurri are fast becoming concerned by the team’s lack of spirit in certain games, and this is despite the fact that Inter are just a point behind Napoli at the top of Serie A.

Tottenham already have their Ange Postecoglou replacement

Were the Milanese giants to go on and pip the Partnopei to the Scudetto, it would be difficult for the club to then decide on dispensing with Inzaghi’s services.

Of course, the 48-year-old may instead decide that his purpose has been served at the club, and might look to further his career elsewhere.

Given that his entire playing and managerial career has been spent in Italy, moving to Tottenham would be a huge departure for Inzaghi, but Spurs remain an interesting project for many.