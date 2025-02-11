Report: Man United eye incredible move for player who left Man City in 2024

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are focusing on making the wide positions stronger at the club.

Whether it is the wing-back role or the wide attacker position, the Red Devils are keen to strengthen those positions in order to provide manager Ruben Amorim the right resources.

His 3-4-3 formation relies heavily on players in the wide positions and their signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, the left-wing back in January, shows that they are keen on adding width to the side.

Even though the club already have Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot in the squad, they are looking for a player who can play as a right-wing back. Both the options at the moment are natural right-backs and that could work against the system that Amorim has deployed.

According to Fichajes, Man United are interested in a move for former Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese star plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the Middle East and the Red Devils are considering bringing him back to the Premier League.

He was a huge hit at Man City at one stage but following his troubles with manager Pep Guardiola, the defender was moved out of the club and sent on loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The player eventually ended up in the Saudi Pro League last summer but the 30-year-old has all the attributes to shine in Amorim’s system.

Joao Cancelo to Man United?

He is an attacking wing-back who likes to get involved in attacking situations and that is exactly the player Amorim is looking for.

Cancelo’s ability from the set-piece and his quality to help attackers with his crosses is something we have regularly seen at City in the past. Amorim is hoping that the player can make the same impact at Old Trafford.

While signing the former City man sounds optimistic at this stage, a move for Cancelo cannot be ruled out. The player would love to get he opportunity to get another chance to prove himself in the Premier League again.

The report mentions AC Milan and Aston Villa as the clubs competing with United to sign the 30-year-old player.

