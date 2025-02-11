(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s disastrous season has led to growing uncertainty around Ange Postecoglou’s future, with reports suggesting the club has begun internal discussions about potentially replacing the Australian manager.

Fulham’s Marco Silva has emerged as a leading candidate to take over, with other names such as Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola also on the club’s radar.

Following a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg and a disappointing FA Cup exit against Aston Villa, pressure on Postecoglou has intensified.

Spurs’ Premier League form has been woeful, leaving them languishing in 14th place, just 10 points above the relegation zone—a far cry from the club’s expectations at the start of the season.

Internal talks held at Tottenham regarding Marco Silva

According to Inter Live, Tottenham have already held internal talks about Silva as a potential successor to Postecoglou at the end of the season. The Portuguese coach has earned widespread praise for his work at Fulham, leading them to a respectable ninth-place position in the Premier League and keeping them within five points of fifth-placed Manchester City.

Just five points behind fifth-placed Manchester City, his ability to maximise his squad’s potential has not gone unnoticed, making him a compelling option for Spurs if they decide to make a managerial switch.

The Portuguese manager boasts a well-rounded coaching career, having led Estoril to promotion and European qualification, winning the Taça de Portugal with Sporting CP, and securing a league title with Olympiacos.

His Premier League experience with Hull City, Watford, and Everton, along with his transformation of Fulham into a competitive side, further strengthens his credentials and has been a wanted man in the league, with recent reports linking him with the West Ham job before Graham Potter took over.

Injuries a major factor in Tottenham’s struggles this season

While Postecoglou’s position is under increasing scrutiny, Spurs’ problems cannot be solely pinned on his tactics or decision-making. The squad has been ravaged by injuries, with 11 first-team players currently sidelined, forcing the manager to work with a severely depleted squad. This has undoubtedly contributed to their poor performances and inconsistency throughout the campaign.

Despite the struggles, Postecoglou remains a popular figure among a section of Spurs fans who believe that the club’s problems go beyond the managerial personnel, with many still believing in his long-term vision for the club.

However, patience is running thin, and the club’s hierarchy must now decide whether to stick with the Australian through this challenging period or pursue a managerial change at the end of the season.

As Tottenham navigate through a difficult phase, the next few weeks could be decisive for Postecoglou’s future. A continued slump in form could force chairman Daniel Levy’s hand, while a turnaround in results may give Postecoglou a lifeline to prove he is still the right man for the job.

Regardless of what happens, Silva’s name will remain in the mix, and Tottenham could be gearing up for a managerial change if their fortunes do not improve soon.