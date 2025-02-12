“Scouts will be watching him” – Man City circling for talented international ace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester City
Posted by
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, points at the fourth officials foot as Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on.
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, points at the fourth officials foot as Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man City were big spenders in the January transfer window and look likely to be lining up their summer moves already, with Adam Wharton rumoured to be a player of interest.

After what has been an awful season for Pep Guardiola’s side, a squad reshuffle was always going to be the result.

Jack Grealish could join West Ham in the summer, perhaps as part of a wider clear out of those players that helped City win the treble but whose level has dropped since then.

Man City could land Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace

Rumours that Man City are chasing a €200m-rated duo would appear to support that theory too.

Luke Molyneux of Doncaster Rovers runs for the ball being chased down by Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match
Luke Molyneux of Doncaster Rovers runs for the ball being chased down by Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One player that could be on the way to the Etihad Stadium is England international, Wharton.

That’s the view of former Man United and Blackburn chief scout, Mick Brown.

Scouts will be watching him (Wharton) to see how he reacts after his injuries,” he said to Football Insider.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

“He started off really well at Palace after he joined from Blackburn last season, became a key player for them and got himself into the England squad.

“But then he picked up this injury and it’s as if he’s got to start all over again.

Adam Wharton could play alongside Rodri

“When you miss as long as he has done, you have to come back and pick up where you left off, because there are always going to be concerns.

“It’s an ideal time for him to be coming back, between now and the end of the season where he’ll be starting more regularly and contributing to the team.

More Stories / Latest News
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool passes the ball whilst under pressure from Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton
Mo Salah sets another sensational all-time Liverpool record in the Merseyside derby
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea’s problems multiply as star man ruled out until April
Man United corner flag
Man United have already secured the signing of attacker with 77 goals and 22 assists ahead of next season – report

“But teams like Man City and Tottenham and whoever else might be interested will be watching. The interest is there based on what he did last season.

At 21 years of age, there’s clearly a lot more to come from Wharton who might be considered as Rodri’s long-term successor or, potentially to play alongside him if Guardiola can find a system which gets the best out of both players.

More Stories Adam Wharton Oliver Glasner Pep Guardiola

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Adam Wharton has a 5 year Palace contract with no release clause and he is very much part of Palace’s bright future and is very happy at Palace who are under no pressure to sell their stars as people forget that we have ambitious billionaire owners.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *