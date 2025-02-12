Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, points at the fourth officials foot as Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man City were big spenders in the January transfer window and look likely to be lining up their summer moves already, with Adam Wharton rumoured to be a player of interest.

After what has been an awful season for Pep Guardiola’s side, a squad reshuffle was always going to be the result.

Jack Grealish could join West Ham in the summer, perhaps as part of a wider clear out of those players that helped City win the treble but whose level has dropped since then.

Man City could land Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace

Rumours that Man City are chasing a €200m-rated duo would appear to support that theory too.

One player that could be on the way to the Etihad Stadium is England international, Wharton.

That’s the view of former Man United and Blackburn chief scout, Mick Brown.

“Scouts will be watching him (Wharton) to see how he reacts after his injuries,” he said to Football Insider.

“He started off really well at Palace after he joined from Blackburn last season, became a key player for them and got himself into the England squad.

“But then he picked up this injury and it’s as if he’s got to start all over again.

Adam Wharton could play alongside Rodri

“When you miss as long as he has done, you have to come back and pick up where you left off, because there are always going to be concerns.

“It’s an ideal time for him to be coming back, between now and the end of the season where he’ll be starting more regularly and contributing to the team.

“But teams like Man City and Tottenham and whoever else might be interested will be watching. The interest is there based on what he did last season.”

At 21 years of age, there’s clearly a lot more to come from Wharton who might be considered as Rodri’s long-term successor or, potentially to play alongside him if Guardiola can find a system which gets the best out of both players.