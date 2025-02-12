Fabrizio Romano hints at major potential Chelsea signing following Manchester United saga

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given some insight into Chelsea’s efforts to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in January.

In doing so, the Italian journalist has perhaps also given Blues fans a clear idea of what they can expect from their club and a signing out wide in the summer.

Chelsea seemed ready to pay big for Garnacho, though in the end Man Utd kept hold of the Argentina international.

“I was out PARTYING and slacking in training – I knew I wasn’t going to play anyway!” – which former Arsenal star regrets letting Wenger down?

“Chelsea considered Alejandro Garnacho [on deadline day] but decided to keep the current squad and make investments into the attack in the summer window,” Romano said in a YouTube video.

Alejandro Garnacho transfer: Should Man United keep or sell?

Garnacho has shown some moments of real quality for United, but consistency has been a bit of a problem for him.

Red Devils fans might be focused more on how to get tickets for Spurs vs Manchester United at the moment, but looking further ahead, they’ll be keen to know what decision their club makes on Garnacho.

The 20-year-old might be someone that United would do well to hold on to, as he could have the potential to enjoy a great career at Old Trafford.

At the same time, though, he’s not exactly been that convincing, so there might be some sense in cashing in on him if a rich club like Chelsea are ready to come in with a big-money offer.

The west London giants could do with signing a top winger, so unless another option emerges as a bigger priority, it would make sense for them to try again for Garnacho in the next transfer window.

This could give MUFC the chance to make a big profit on Garnacho and perhaps then spend that money on other areas of their squad.

Ruben Amorim will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on this side he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag, and even if Garnacho is a player of real quality, it remains to be seen if he’d necessarily be seen as a crucial part of the Portuguese tactician’s plans.

Speaking about Garnacho’s future recently, Amorim seemed to back the player, saying: “We want players like Alejandro Garnacho, he is very important and he changed the game once again. We are happy with Alejandro.”

Napoli were also linked with Garnacho in January as they looked for a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he joined Paris Saint-Germain.