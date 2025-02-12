Revealed: Arsenal in talks to beat Newcastle to wonderkid transfer on pre-contract deal

Antonio Cordero in action for Spain Under-21s (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images for DFB)

Arsenal and Newcastle United are understood to be among the clubs to have held talks over signing highly-rated Malaga wonderkid Antonio Cordero.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the two Premier League clubs are keen on the 18-year-old winger, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have also shown an interest in him.

Cordero looks like he has a big future in the game, and it’s not too surprising to see that so many big clubs are already thinking very seriously about making a move for him.

For now, Arsenal and Newcastle are understood to have the most advanced interest, with talks taking place over signing the Spain Under-21 international on a pre-contract agreement.

Still, no decision has been made just yet and it remains to be seen what Cordero will decide to do when it comes to his next move.

Antonio Cordero transfer looks like one to watch as Arsenal and Newcastle battle to sign the next big thing from Spain

We’ve seen a lot of the world’s best players emerging in Spanish football in recent times, with young talents like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams following on from that previous Golden Generation of the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Cordero could be the next big thing to watch out for, and it would certainly be exciting if he chose the Premier League for the next stage of his development.

Arsenal could be a good option for Cordero as they need more depth in the wide positions, while Mikel Arteta has rarely shied away from giving young players a chance in his first-team.

Newcastle could also be seen as a tempting project for a talented young player, though, with Eddie Howe building a promising squad with a good blend of youth and experience that looks to be going places.