Arsenal’s luck goes from bad to worse as key player now ruled out for rest of the season

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle
Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s rotten luck with injuries continues as it’s now being reported that Kai Havertz is set to miss the rest of the season.

The Germany international has had to play a lot of football for the Gunners due to their other injuries in attack, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus also missing a lot of games.

Gabriel Martinelli also recently picked up an injury, even if it’s not quite as long-term, and so Mikel Arteta is down to the absolute bare bones in his attack.

See below as David Ornstein has the following update on Havertz in what has to go down as a crushing blow for Arsenal that could pretty much end any hope they had left for this season…

Havertz has been a key player for Arsenal, even if he’s had his critics, and he’ll surely be missed as Arteta now has to rely on Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as his only fit forwards.

Arsenal are already six points behind Liverpool (potentially nine if the Reds win their game in hand) in the Premier League table, and it will surely be impossible to claw them back if they’re without so many key players.

Kai Havertz reacts during Arsenal's win over Manchester City
Kai Havertz reacts during Arsenal’s win over Manchester City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal will live to regret not making January signings

Arsenal have undoubtedly had awful luck this season, but some of this misfortune has also been of their own making.

Sterling has proven a flop since arriving on loan late on in the summer, and it’s surely obvious now that more effort should have been made to seriously strengthen the attack in that window.

So for Arsenal to then miss the opportunity again in January is pretty unforgiveable – they knew that further injuries were a risk when Saka and Jesus already being out meant the likes of Havertz would get less rest.

It’s not easy getting signings done in the middle of the season, but Arsenal just didn’t seem active enough and they’re now paying the price as what looked like a promising season will surely go to waste.

