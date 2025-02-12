Martin Odegaard of Arsenal consoles team mate Kai Havertz as he reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match against Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The warm weather training for Arsenal in Dubai arguably hasn’t gone according to plan after a season-ending injury for Kai Havertz was revealed to have occurred.

It means that the Gunners are left without a recognised central striker for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign and, despite Liverpool dropping two points in the last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, overturning a seven-point deficit is still therefore going to be a tall order.

Kai Havertz blow could see another Arsenal forward step up

CaughtOffside columnist, Charles Watts, has blamed Arsenal striker problems on the club, given that it appears that the North Londoners were well aware in January that they needed someone that was a virtual guarantee of goals.

Havertz’s loss of form in front of goal and Gabriel Jesus’ long-term injury should’ve been enough for the club to enter the market before it closed on February 3.

If Arsenal want a striker before season’s end, they will now have to scour the free transfer market and see which players are without a club and whether they could do the job for the final 14 Premier League games and more.

Help may be at hand much closer to home, however.

Leandro Trossard new deal close; good news after Kai Havertz blow

According to Football Transfers, Leandro Trossard and Arsenal appear close to agreeing a new deal for the attacker to continue at the Emirates.

Whilst not ostensibly an out and out goalscorer, Trossard has, nevertheless, come up with some vital goals in the past.

If he can do a job up front for the Gunners, then Mikel Arteta will be mad not to use him in the run in.

Who knows… his goals might be the difference between winning the title or not – and he would certainly be in a great contract negotiating position then.