New club sound out Man United star as transfer away could still happen this month

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could reportedly still have a chance of leaving the club this month, despite numerous other transfer windows closing.

The main window for Premier League clubs and most European teams finished on February 3rd, though there was also a slightly longer window for Turkish clubs.

Now, however, the main interest seems to be coming from Casemiro’s native Brazil, with journalist Jorge Nicola posting on X about the situation, as both Flamengo and Sao Paulo show an interest in the former Real Madrid man…

Com aval de Filipe Luís, Flamengo sondou Casemiro. E o São Paulo tem chance de repatriar o volante do United?https://t.co/rgbOvf8t4I — Jorge Nicola (@jorgenicola) February 10, 2025

Casemiro has fallen out of favour at Man Utd in recent times, so it would surely make sense for the club to get the 32-year-old off their books as soon as possible.

Casemiro was once one of the finest players in the world in his position, but he perhaps joined United a little late in his career, and the move just hasn’t worked out.

The Brazilian will be on high wages, though, so MUFC surely need to get rid if any offers come in.

Casemiro transfer back to Brazil could be one to watch

United will surely have a major clear-out in the summer as new manager Ruben Amorim gets his first proper transfer window, as well as a full pre-season.

Casemiro will likely be one of the names right at the top of the list for the club to try offloading, with Amorim sure to try replacing under-performers and ageing players with younger talents.

If United can get rid of Casemiro now that would surely be even better, though there would perhaps be a bit of a risk of being left short of squad depth for the final months of the season.

Casemiro could do well to spend the final few years of his career at a slightly lower level such as the Brazilian league.