Chelsea’s problems multiply as star man ruled out until April

Chelsea FC
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Nicolas Jackson
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea during the Premier League match against West Ham United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea might be rueing their decision to allow Joao Felix to leave for AC Milan in the January window after it was confirmed that Nico Jackson will be out of action through injury until April.

The Blues are apparently planning a summer transfer swoop for an attacker, however, the news – via The Telegraph (subscription required) – will almost certainly have seen Enzo Maresca and others wish they’d plundered the January window for a striker.

Nico Jackson ruled out for Chelsea until April

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate Cole Palmer.
Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate Cole Palmer. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jackson, who has scored nine and assisted for four more this season per transfermarkt, won’t be back until the match against Tottenham on April 2 at the very earliest.

Marc Guiu is also injured and with Joao Felix having departed on loan, the West Londoners are now in the embarrassing position of having no recognised strikers for the next few weeks.

Enzo Maresca spoke out after Chelsea’s recent FA Cup flop, however, the tide is likely to turn against him now.

Supporters will surely want to understand why the Italian thought it was a good idea for Felix to leave in any event, but for there to be no apparent urgent need for another front man to be brought in.

How badly will Nico Jackson’s absence affect Chelsea?

Currently in fourth position in the Premier League table, the Blues are in with a chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, however, their Conference League commitments this season might well derail their league form.

Given that Man City, Newcastle and Bournemouth are all within touching distance, and Aston Villa and Fulham are not too far behind, Chelsea will have a real fight on their hands in the final 14 games to ensure that the status quo remains.

