Sources: Man Utd & Chelsea battling for £50m transfer, current club want to increase player’s release clause

Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth against Everton (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to be among the clubs to battle it out for the potential transfer of Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Huijsen is attracting interest from Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The talented 19-year-old currently has a release clause in the region of £50million, but Bournemouth want the player to sign a new contract so they can increase the value of that clause, CaughtOffside understands.

There have not yet been any talks between the player and any other club, nor have Bournemouth received direct approaches, but Huijsen has been monitored closely and features on the lists of the top clubs mentioned above.

Huijsen has looked like a hugely impressive young talent with his performances for the Cherries this season and it makes sense that he’s looking like someone who’ll be difficult to keep hold of.

Dean Huijsen transfer: What next for Bournemouth’s elite young defender?

It will be interesting to see where Huijsen ends up next, and he’d perhaps do well to choose his next club carefully instead of just choosing the biggest name.

The Spain Under-21 international might well be tempted by the history and prestige of a club like Real Madrid, but he also needs to ensure he plays regularly at his next club.

That might be more likely at United or Chelsea, who both need new signings in defence next season.

The Red Devils will surely want to make changes for new manager Ruben Amorim, and Huijsen makes sense as an ideal upgrade on inconsistent performers like Matthijs de Ligt, while Lisandro Martinez has proven rather injury prone during his time at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a project built around trusting and developing the world’s best young players, so there’d surely be a key role for Huijsen, who would likely be an upgrade on the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.