History at stake in final Everton vs Liverpool game at Goodison Park

General view outside the stadium as fans of Everton are seen holding blue flares prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wednesday night sees the final Merseyside derby to take place at Goodison Park, and either club could find themselves making history if they win.

Sometimes known as the ‘friendly derby,’ there’s unlikely to be any quarter asked or given by either side in what will surely be a memorable occasion.

News that Liverpool could sign a former Everton player might well have stoked the fires ahead of kick-off, a game for which Everton supporters were obviously emotional about.

Goodison Park could witness Merseyside derby history

The three points at stake something entirely different for both sides.

In what is Arne Slot’s first and last Merseyside derby at Goodison, a win for the visitors will see Liverpool move nine points clear of nearest pursuers, Arsenal.

Three points for David Moyes – a veteran of this fixture – and his squad would move them further away from the relegation places.

Aside from that and the bragging rights at stake, if one or other win the match, they will create history.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

During their pre-match talk, TNT Sports noted that both have won this fixture at Goodison Park on 41 occassions.

Final Merseyside derby at Goodison saw intriguing decision from Arne Slot

Therefore, the final game at the famous old ground could see a record of 42 wins which will never be beaten.

Not to mention the prestige of winning the final derby at Goodison.

It adds an extra layer of spice to a game which is always keenly contested.

A side note from a Liverpool perspective is that they started the game without a single Englishman in the starting XI.