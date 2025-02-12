Glasner wants Palace board to complete renewal for goal-machine

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace arrives at the stadium during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match against Doncaster Rovers at Eco-Power Stadium on February 10, 2025 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s been an intriguing season for Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace, and one that striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta has played the fullest part.

According to transfermarkt, the 27-year-old Frenchman has already plundered 13 goals and provided two assists in 29 games across all competitions this season.

That sort of form will likely see Lyon attempt a move to sign Mateta, though with their financial problems, even the link to John Textor – who has an interest in both clubs – might not be enough to get a deal over the line.

Glasner wants to keep hold of Mateta

They’ll not be the only club trying their luck of course, with Atletico Madrid looking for Antoine Griezmann’s replacement.

To that end, it’s likely that the Eagles will have a fight on their hands to hold onto the burly front man, and that might go some way to explaining why Glasner is desperate to keep hold of his star man.

Football Insider note that the South Londoners will hold crunch talks for Mateta this summer, and it could be a tough negotiation.

Mateta could have a number of suitors in the summer

Arguably, the player might be able to earn more money elsewhere – he’s currently on £50,000 per week according to Capology – and play for a bigger club, with respect.

A lot will potentially depend on how Palace finish the current season firstly, and then who the Selhurst Park outfit are looking to buy and sell in the summer.

Ultimately, the summer transfer business will tell Mateta much about the club’s aspirations, and that’s likely to be as important as anything else when it comes to putting pen to paper on an extension.