Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Graham Potter’s West Ham revolution is more likely to take off come the start of next season, with Man City treble-winner, Jack Grealish, being tipped as a summer signing.

Though the Hammers still haven’t been too much to write home about since Potter’s arrival in results terms, there’s much more cohesiveness about them as a group, and there would appear to be a collective belief that it’s only a matter of time before results consistently start going their way.

Graham Potter could land Jack Grealish says Collymore

West Ham have enquired about a former PSG ace, and it’s also being reported that Graham Potter wants Jean-Philippe Mateta to lead the line for the club next season.

Now, Man City’s treble-winning star, Jack Grealish, is even being linked with a move to the London Stadium by Stan Collymore.

“Jack might end up going somewhere like Saudi because I’m struggling to see a top four, five or six team that would take him. The traditional top four or five, wages and fee would be a problem,” he said to GOAL.

“If you are an aspiring club, Newcastle could go and buy anybody that’s young and hungry and fresh, likewise Villa.

“If you are one of the clubs like Bournemouth and Brighton, you probably couldn’t afford him. You could probably see him at a club like West Ham, bizarrely, because they have got the money and London as clout.”

West Ham need to keep improving under Graham Potter

It would certainly be a move that would get fans of the Irons sitting up and taking notice were it to happen.

Though it does now appear that Grealish has gone off the boil as far as Pep Guardiola is concerned, he’s still a fine player and one who would get bums off seats at the London Stadium.

If there’s one thing that West Ham fans love, it’s a player who can entertain as well as provide the necessary output when required.

Jack Grealish would give Potter something different and would surely be a popular hire were the move to happen.