“Awful place” – Simon Jordan gives brutal response to Man United flops getting better after leaving

Simon Jordan and Jadon Sancho (Photo via talkSPORT, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho and other Manchester United flops need to take responsibility for their struggles at Old Trafford instead of trying to paint the club as an “awful place”.

That’s the view of talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who has hit out at the likes of Sancho, Marcus Rashford and others who’ve left Man Utd and gone on to improve.

It’s been a difficult period for the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 threw them into total disarray, with a host of big-name signings failing since then.

“I CRIED when I talked to Arsene Wenger” – which former Arsenal star says leaving the club was a BIG mistake?

As well as flops like Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund, we’ve also seen former young talents like Sancho, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga improve after leaving.

See below, however, as Jordan feels it isn’t fair to blame United as a club for that…

Instead, the pundit believes MUFC have become affected by allowing the wrong kinds of personalities into the club, which have contributed to the decline in the kind of culture that used to be there under Ferguson.

Jadon Sancho to blame for Manchester United woes

This was all in response to Sancho posting a response to Rashford on Instagram that suggested both players were doing well to escape from United.

Jordan isn’t buying that, and defended the club against players he feels were simply never right to wear the shirt.

Playing for a big name like United is undoubtedly different to playing for almost any other club in the world, and it seems clear that Sancho simply wasn’t cut out for that challenge.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger is now on loan at Chelsea and has looked better this season, though there will still be some questioning if he’s really improved enough to be firing digs at his former club like this.

Rashford, meanwhile, has just joined Aston Villa on loan and it will be interesting to see if he can also revive his career away from United.