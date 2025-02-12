Man City players and Unai Emery (Photo by Naomi Baker, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly entered the running for the transfer of former Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo as he could return to Europe.

The Portugal international is currently on the books at Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, having become one of the numerous big names to accept the big money on offer there.

However, it seems Cancelo isn’t entirely settled in Saudi Arabia and he now has some big clubs eyeing up him for a return to the Premier League, while he could also have Serie A giants AC Milan as an option.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who state that Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to sign Cancelo, while even Man City’s arch rivals Manchester United could be one to watch.

Joao Cancelo transfer would be another big statement by Aston Villa

Villa have done well in recent times to sign some top players and put a strong squad together for Emery, who has really helped this team progress.

AVFC are enjoying life in the Champions League this season after finishing fourth last season, and that could be tempting for Cancelo in the next stage of his career.

Still, it seems there’s nothing particularly imminent on this right now, and no decision made just yet.

We’ll have to wait and see if Cancelo decides Villa are the best option for him, or if he would prefer somewhere like Man Utd or Milan.

The 30-year-old was a key player for City during his peak years and he surely hasn’t lost all that quality, so he could still have a positive impact for a team like Villa.