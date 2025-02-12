“Very talented player” will be one to watch for Arsenal following significant transfer hint

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Karim Adeyemi and an Arsenal flag
Could Karim Adeyemi be a target for Arsenal? (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal could be in for a winger of Karim Adeyemi’s profile this summer, meaning the Borussia Dortmund winger might end up being one to watch.

That’s according to Charles Watts, who expects that Adeyemi is also hinting that he wants to leave Dortmund this summer due to recently changing agents.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts made it clear that his understanding was that Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams would likely be Mikel Arteta’s preferred option out wide.

However, he also said that he could see Adeyemi being a good fit as well, with the Germany international perhaps one to watch as a Plan B option in case a move for Williams doesn’t work out.

Adeyemi has impressed during his time in the Bundesliga and it would make sense for a big club from the Premier League to come calling soon, though we’ll have to wait and see if it’s Arsenal or someone else.

Karim Adeyemi transfer is on the cards but will Arsenal make a move?

Karim Adeyemi in action for Dortmund against Sporting
Karim Adeyemi in action for Dortmund against Sporting (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

“I’ve seen the stories linking Karim Adeyemi with a possible move to the Premier League,” Watts said.

“He’s changed his agent, which is always a sign that something could soon happen with a player and the belief is that a summer move away from Borussia Dortmund is likely.

“He’s been mentioned as a possible option for Arsenal, which is no real surprise given he can play across the frontline and that’s an area that the club needs to and will look to strengthen.

“Clearly, he’s a very talented player and his age and versatility fits in with the type of profile Arsenal look to go for when bringing in new signings.

“So he might be someone they look at, but for now I still believe the priority when it comes to adding a winger will be Nico Williams.

“We know he’s a player Mikel Arteta would love to bring to the club.

“So far their attempts to lure him away from Bilbao have proved unsuccessful, but I would not be surprised if they push once again to make that deal happen at the end of the season.

“There will be back up options of course because it is far from a foregone conclusion that Williams will move, as we’ve seen before.

“If that is the case then maybe players like Adeyemi would come into the conversation.”

