Leicester first-teamer might have played his last game for the club

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, walks off at half time during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 07, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Looking ahead to the forthcoming 2024/25 season, Ruud van Nistelrooy clearly has some big decisions to make at Leicester City.

With 14 games left of the current campaign, the Foxes find themselves third from bottom of the Premier League table and now nine points away from fifth-from-bottom Everton.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has some big decisions to make

Realistically, if their current form continues, the only team they’re likely to catch is Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are fourth from bottom and just two points ahead of the bottom three at present.

It appears that van Nistelrooy is already clearing the decks at the King Power Stadium with the club apparently accepting offers for Wout Faes, whilst Caleb Okoli was in discussions to leave Leicester ahead of the January window deadline.

The potential difficulty for the Dutchman at the moment is that he doesn’t know which league the Midlands-based outfit will be in next season, and therefore judgments on certain players might have to wait until much nearer the time.

One player that is almost certain to have played his last game for the club already, however, is goalkeeper, Daniel Iversen.

Iversen surplus to requirements for Ruud van Nistelrooy?

As transfermarkt note, he hasn’t made an appearance for the first-team since the 22/23 season.

That’s led to Preston North End, where Iversen has spent previous successful loan spells, to eye up a permanent move for the 27-year-old this summer, per Football League World.

Though he’ll not move before that point, it might be considered a foregone conclusion that Iversen won’t be wearing the Leicester jersey for too much longer, regardless of whether the club are still in the Premier League or in the Championship.