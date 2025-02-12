Exclusive: Tottenham position themselves as serious contenders to beat Barcelona to free transfer

Leroy Sane celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Tottenham have emerged as serious contenders to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources now believe that Bayern have all but given up on keeping Sane after trying their best to tie the Germany international down to a new contract, with his current deal about to expire.

Sane now looks highly likely to become a free agent this summer, and Tottenham have been joined by Barcelona in showing an interest in the 29-year-old.

However, one issue for Barca is their current financial situation, which could mean they’re unable or unwilling to commit to too much for an attacking player when they already have Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in such excellent form.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that this could now put Tottenham in a strong position following recent contacts between the north London club and the player.

Leroy Sane heading back to the Premier League?

Sane was a key player for Manchester City a few years ago, and it would be exciting to see him back in English football with Spurs.

It will be interesting to see if other clubs strongly enter the running for Sane as well, as he looks a very tempting option as a free agent.

At the same time, however, the former City winger is not getting any younger and it might be that clubs will be unsure about meeting his demands if he wants a long contract on high wages.

Tottenham surely need more in attack, though, with Ange Postecoglou’s side often finding themselves a little overly reliant on Son Heung-min to deliver the goods up front.

If Sane can perform at his best, he’ll give THFC another dimension and perhaps an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Brennan Johnson.