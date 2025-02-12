Photo via TNT Sports

The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park ended in dramatic and controversial fashion, with Everton scoring in the 98th minute to secure a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Liverpool.

The game was filled with contentious decisions, with referee Michael Oliver coming under scrutiny.

Everton vs Liverpool ends in wild scenes in fitting end to controversy filled derby

Everton took the lead in the 11th minute after being awarded a questionable free-kick, despite no contact. Liverpool players were caught off guard as Beto capitalised with a quick free-kick to slot past Alisson and put the home side ahead.

However, Alexis Mac Allister responded quickly for Liverpool, heading in a perfectly delivered Mohamed Salah cross just four minutes later to make it 1-1.

Liverpool then took the lead in the second half through Mo Salah, who scored with a brilliant first-time finish off his weaker foot.

And just when it looked like the Reds will secure a 9 point lead over Arsenal with a win, Everton came up with an equaliser in the 98th minute, three minutes beyond the allocated stoppage time. James Tarkowski produced a thumping finish into the roof of the net to rescue a point for Everton.

After a brief VAR check on the goal, the goal was given with the Goodison bouncing with joy. Liverpool hurried to restart, launching a long ball forward, but Michael Oliver blew the full-time whistle immediately, further frustrating the visitors.

The drama didn’t end there. Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré appeared to run at Liverpool supporters immediately after the final whistle to taunt them, which led to a furious reaction from Curtis Jones, sparking a full-scale brawl between both sets of players.

Both players were sent off by Michael Oliver after the game and Liverpool boss Arne Slot was also shown a red card, despite only appearing to shake hands with the referee.

Tensions flare at full-time between Liverpool and Everton ? Confrontation between both sides sparks multiple red cards… ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ponWog5rO4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

The draw means Liverpool now sit seven points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, with both teams having played the same number of games. While a win would have given the Reds a commanding lead, the result still keeps them in control of the title race.

However, the controversies surrounding the match will likely dominate discussions in the days to come, ensuring that the final Goodison Park derby will go down as a memorable one.