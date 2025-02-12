Liverpool make contact with European club as they look to sign long-term Robertson replacement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly started working on their squad ahead of the summer transfer window, with a new left-back among main areas under consideration.

With Andy Robertson entering his 30s, the club is keen on securing a long-term successor, and one of the names high on their shortlist is Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras, according to Jornal de Notícias.

Liverpool in hunt for new left-back

While Premier League options such as Antonee Robinson from Fulham and Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth have been linked with a move to Anfield, Liverpool are also exploring alternatives outside England. Carreras, who has impressed since joining Benfica, has now emerged as a strong candidate.

The 21-year-old Spanish full-back has enjoyed a steady rise in European football. After starting his youth career at Real Madrid, he moved to Manchester United in 2020. Despite his immense potential, he never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils, instead gaining experience through loan spells at Preston North End and Granada.

In January 2024, Benfica signed Carreras on loan with a purchase clause that would become mandatory if he featured in at least 50% of the club’s remaining matches. His impressive performances quickly convinced the Portuguese side to make the move permanent, securing his services for €6 million plus an additional €3 million in potential add-ons.

Since his arrival at Benfica, has played a key role in their squad, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. His ability to balance attacking and defensive responsibilities has attracted attention from several top European clubs, including Liverpool.

Liverpool face competition for Carreras’ signature

Reports suggest that Liverpool have already made contact with Benfica over the possibility of signing Carreras. However, they are not the only club interested. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed serious interest, making the battle for his signature highly competitive.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will intensify their pursuit and launch an official bid. If signed, Carreras could usher in a new era at left-back, potentially taking over from Robertson in the years to come.