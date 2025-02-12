Liverpool consider signing youngster let go by arch rivals – “one of the club’s biggest mistakes”

Mohamed-Ali Cho in action for Real Sociedad last season (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer move for a talented young player that their rivals Everton regret not keeping.

That player is 21-year-old French forward Mohamed-Ali Cho, who is currently with Ligue 1 outfit Nice and catching the eye with his performances.

Cho has already moved around a lot in his career, having also had a spell with Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, while he’s also played for both Angers and Real Sociedad at senior level.

According to TEAMtalk, Cho is now being eyed up by Liverpool ahead of this summer, with the Reds considering making a move for the youngster with five goals and three assists in 25 games so far this season.

Liverpool already have a lot of options in attack, but it could make sense to bring in more options for the future, especially as Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract.

Liverpool could punish Everton transfer error

The report from TEAMtalk also mentions Everton’s regrets about failing to keep Cho earlier in his career.

A source quoted in the report says the Toffees feel it is “one of the club’s biggest mistakes in recent years” that they let Cho go.

LFC would surely dearly love to punish their Merseyside rivals with a deal to sign Cho, though of course that shouldn’t be the only motivation for getting a transfer deal done.

Nevertheless, this clearly looks like it will be an interesting saga to follow in the weeks and months ahead, with other clubs also surely likely to look at the France Under-21 international as a potential summer target.

Cho has a contract until 2028, and hasn’t been at Nice for that long, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be to get this signing done.

Still, Liverpool will surely be keen to strengthen their attack, especially if Salah leaves, and they should have the resources to tempt Nice into selling.