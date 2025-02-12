Man United have already secured the signing of attacker with 77 goals and 22 assists ahead of next season – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United have reportedly secured the signing of Sporting CP’s prolific striker Viktor Gyökeres, beating competition from Arsenal and Barcelona for his signature.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Sporting CP to sign the Swedish forward at the end of the season

Journalist Miguel Delaney previously reported that United were confident in securing Gyökeres, and now, it appears that a move is all but finalised.

Viktor Gyokeres’ incredible goalscoring form

Gyökeres, 25, has been in electric form this season, scoring 34 goals and providing 7 assists in just 35 appearances across all competitions. His performances include a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League, further cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s deadliest strikers. In 85 games for the Portuguese giants, he has scored 77 and assisted 22. (Transfermarkt)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Gyökeres comes amid a major shake-up in their attacking department under new manager Rúben Amorim. The Portuguese tactician has already offloaded Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan—Rashford joining Aston Villa and Antony heading to Real Betis—suggesting that neither player has a future at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the current forward line, including Rasmus Højlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Joshua Zirkzee, has struggled to deliver consistent performances, leaving United in desperate need of a proven goalscorer.

Gyökeres’ existing connection with Amorim, who coached him at Sporting CP, is believed to have played a key role in the striker’s decision to join United over other interested clubs.

Gyökeres to lead Man United attack overhaul next season

United’s 2024/25 season has been nothing short of poor. They currently sit 13th in the Premier League table with just 29 points, having lost two and drawn one of their last five matches. Amorim has faced an uphill battle since replacing Erik ten Hag, with his squad struggling to find any rhythm.

While the immediate focus remains on salvaging what’s left of this season, all eyes are already on the summer rebuild. With Gyökeres set to spearhead a revamped attack, United fans will be hoping for a significant turnaround under Amorim’s leadership next season.