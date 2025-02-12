Merseyside derby moment offers clearest indication yet of Mo Salah’s intentions

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

During the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Liverpool’s Mo Salah gave the clearest indication yet of his playing intentions from next season onwards.

Salah’s historic assist for Alexis Mac Allister in the first-half silenced the home fans who had been raucous to that point, Beto’s early opener only heightening their mood.

Mo Salah makes his intentions clear

There was more history at stake, but after the game ended 2-2 in the most incredible way possible, neither Everton nor Liverpool could earn the win which would’ve seen them set a record which would never have been beaten.

With 17 minutes of the game to play it appeared that Salah had been decisive, scoring the goal which would’ve sent them nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

As it turned out, James Tarkowski’s epic 98th-minute equaliser will go down in the annals, as much for the scenes afterwards as for the quality of the finish.

When all the dust has settled on the game, however, one small gesture from Salah shouldn’t go unnoticed.

???? 27th goal of the season for Mo Salah, 46 G/A in all competitions for Liverpool star. …and he points at the badge. ???? pic.twitter.com/ZjGtJbgpKL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2025

After scoring his goal he motored towards the Liverpool fans, ending his celebration with a knee slide.

Can Liverpool afford to let Mo Salah move on?

Once he received the congratulations of all of his team mates, TV cameras would capture him heartily banging the Liverpool badge on his chest.

If that wasn’t a hint to John W Henry and the Liverpool board as to what his intentions were after this season…

The question now is whether the club want to make themselves unpopular by not acceding to the wishes of a player for whom it appears clear wants to stay at Anfield.

Notwithstanding Salah’s age and the need to keep on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, if there’s a genuine desire to want to stay, surely it’s in Liverpool’s best interests to get a deal done.