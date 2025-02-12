Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool remonstrate with referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Michael Oliver was again at the centre of controversy in the Everton v Liverpool Merseyside derby match, with former PGMOL chief, Keith Hackett, saying he got a decision wrong.

It was the final derby at Goodison Park, before the Toffees move to Bramley-Moore Dock and into Everton Stadium.

Michael Oliver got it wrong says Keith Hackett

The match seemed to be going relatively well until Everton equalised in the 98th-minute, when all hell broke loose after James Tarkowski fired in an incredible leveller.

Match official, Oliver, trying to keep control, sent off three people, including Liverpool manager, Arne Slot.

There appeared to be suggestions that in the lead up to Everton’s equaliser, Oliver didn’t see a blatant foul which would’ve seen Liverpool win the game as Tarkowski’s strike would’ve been ruled out.

Michael Oliver won’t take charge of future Arsenal v Man City matches because of controversy, and England legend, Alan Shearer, has recently criticised Oliver too.

It was well before the injury-time controversy in Wednesday night’s game that Keith Hackett, the former head of PGMOL, believed that Michael Oliver wasn’t having his best night.

Not the best night for Michael Oliver in the Merseyside derby

“Liverpool were on the wrong end of a poor decision by Michael Oliver to award Everton a free kick which led to their first goal,” he said to Football Insider.

“There was no foul. Oliver got it wrong.”

Though Hackett’s observations will be welcomed by Liverpool fans, that’s unlikely to dampen their ire after Everton were able to grab a point at the death.

It would seem that a potential foul in the lead up to the hosts second goal wasn’t spotted by the official and that, coupled with the most marginal offside decisions going in Everton’s favour thanks to VAR, will almost certainly leave a sour taste in the mouth.