Mohamed Salah of Liverpool passes the ball whilst under pressure from Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has long been Liverpool’s talisman, and in the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park on Wednesday, he set another incredible record.

The Everton vs Liverpool game was already going to be an historic one if either side managed to take all three points from the match.

With Salah close to leaving the Reds according to one of his former team-mates, there’s only around 20 games at best for Liverpool fans to enjoy his enviable talents.

Mo Salah makes more Liverpool history

Each time he takes to the football pitch there’s an expectation that something will happen, and that’s a wonderful quality to possess as a football player.

A quality that another club might well take advantage of if the Egyptian King can’t agree terms on a new deal with the Anfield based outfit.

If ever a timely reminder was needed as to just how important Salah remains, the No.11 provided it at Goodison Park.

Another record! ? Mo Salah has been involved in 22 goals for Liverpool in Premier League away games this season (13 goals, 9 assists) – the most of any player ever in a single campaign! ?#EVELIV #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Fp2cSxK9Ne — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 12, 2025

His assist for Alexis Mac Allister was his ninth in away games this season, and with the 13 goals he’s also scored outside of Anfield, his 22 contributions are the most of any player ever in a single season.

Liverpool can’t afford to let Mo Salah leave

Whilst the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules do clearly need to be adhered to, and the club’s salary structure will also need to be considered, with only a few months until the summer transfer window, it does beg the question as to why Liverpool are dilly dallying over Salah’s contract.

The continued influence he has on the squad isn’t in doubt and his loss, were it to happen, will surely be more keenly felt than that of the potential further losses of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.