“Close to leaving” – Ex-Liverpool star drops transfer bombshell over player he’s “still in touch” with

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool vs Tottenham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says he believes his old teammate and friend Mohamed Salah is close to leaving Anfield.

The ex-Croatia international says he and Salah are still in touch, and his impression is that the Reds forward is more likely to leave than to stay at this point.

Salah has been a world class performer for Liverpool for many years now, and is sure to go down as a club legend, but he’s nearing the end of his contract and there still doesn’t seem to be any sign of an imminent agreement over a new deal.

It seems Lovren is not too optimistic about Salah staying, though he also says he hopes he’s wrong.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping that too, as it would surely be close to impossible to replace such a world class talent.

Dejan Lovren speaks out on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future

“I think he is close to leaving. Right now I think he is closer to leaving than staying,” Lovren told WinWin, as quoted by the Metro.

“That’s what I know, that’s my feeling. I obviously hope that the situation changes.”

He added: “We are still in touch. We talk every now and then, yes. I have to be careful what I say now, because I know a lot of things.

“Honestly, I don’t know the exact numbers, but whatever he’s asking for, I think he deserves it. It’s simple, this guy is doing his job on the pitch.

“I can talk in more detail. Salah believes that there are things missing from the club side, and I hope they’ll be resolved soon. But the current reality is that he’s closer to leaving than staying.

“Everyone wants him to stay, and I personally want him to stay. I called him one day and said: ‘Mo, you have to think about yourself. Look at everything you’ve given this club and what you can still give’.’

“In the end, I came to the conclusion that the club doesn’t respect him enough, or at least not as much as they think they deserve, but that’s another side of the story, it’s all about what goes on behind the scenes.”