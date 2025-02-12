(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) / (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are bracing for a busy summer transfer window, balancing their push for Premier League promotion with key squad decisions.

One of the key uncertainties surrounds right-back Rasmus Kristensen, who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bundesliga side has been impressed with the Danish international and is keen to secure him on a permanent deal.

Kristensen, currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, has impressed in the Bundesliga, making 27 appearances across all competitions while contributing two goals and three assists. His performances have convinced the German club to explore a permanent deal, but financial negotiations remain a hurdle.

As part of his loan agreement, Frankfurt holds a €15 million buy option, but according to Bild, they are looking to negotiate a significantly lower fee of around €6 million. Talks between both clubs are ongoing, with Kristensen’s preference to stay in Germany potentially influencing the final decision.

Leeds originally signed Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 on a five-year contract, but after their relegation, he was sent on loan to AS Roma for the 2023-24 season before moving to Frankfurt last summer. Despite being tied to Leeds until 2027, his market value is currently estimated at €10 million, making a deal financially viable for the Bundesliga side.

With promotion ambitions at stake, Leeds must now decide whether to push Frankfurt for a higher transfer fee or accept a lower offer to offload the Danish international.

Kristensen has experience across several top leagues, having played for FC Midtjylland, Ajax, and Salzburg, and now seems settled in Germany. If Leeds opt to cash in, a permanent move could be finalised in the coming months—potentially freeing up funds for their own summer reinforcements.

Leeds United season so far

Leeds United are currently sitting on top of the Championship table with 69 points, 2 points ahead of 2nd placed Sheffield, and 5 points ahead of Burnley.

They missed out on a promotion to the Premier League narrowly last season and they will not want to lose out this time around.