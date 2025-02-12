Blue sky appears above the Newcastle United sign during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on March 30, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker, Callum Wilson, will be a free agent in the summer, and it’s believed that he wants to carry on playing in the Premier League for as long as possible.

Reports that Callum Wilson wasn’t negotiating a new contract with the Magpies would appear to support the fact it’s time for the 32-year-old to move on.

Callum Wilson is available on a free this summer

Even if the club have to sell the in-form Alexander Isak because of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, it seems that Newcastle will buy Justin Kluivert, meaning that Wilson will still be relegated to the sidelines.

With just six appearances to his name in all competitions this season according to transfermarkt, it’s clear that wherever Wilson were to end up, it has to be somewhere that he will be able to play on a regular basis.

The front man is good friends with West Ham’s Michail Antonio, currently sidelined after an awful car crash, and the pair even fronted The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

That link with the Hammers could tip the balance in terms of a new club, and be why talkSPORT are noting West Ham’s long-term interest in the player.

West Ham could be perfect landing spot for Callum Wilson

Though previous attempts have been unsuccessful, with Wilson not costing the East Londoners a transfer fee, he would represent an experienced head to help out the likes of Jarrod Bowen at the sharp end.

Of course, there’s still a lot of water to pass under the bridge before that happens, and with Wilson’s injury record, one can never be too sure if and when he’ll be fit.

That might be one question that Graham Potter wants to consider more fully if there’s a chance that Wilson wears the claret and blue in 25/26.