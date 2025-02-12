(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to strengthen their attacking ranks with the signing of Málaga wonderkid Antonio Cordero, beating competition from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Arsenal for the highly-rated winger.

The Magpies are understood to be among the clubs to have held talks over signing the highly-rated wonderkid.

Antonio Cordero chooses Newcastle despite interest from European giants

According to Craig Hope of The Mail, Newcastle have held advanced talks with the 18-year-old Spaniard, who has now informed the club of his desire to join.

With his contract at Málaga set to expire at the end of the season, an official pre-contract agreement is expected soon, marking a significant coup for the Magpies.

The teenager was also pursued by European powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid, along with Arsenal, who too reportedly held discussions with the player. However, Newcastle have seemingly won the race for his signature, with an official announcement regarding a pre-agreement imminent.

A rapid rise in Spanish football for Cordero

Born in Cádiz, Cordero has enjoyed a meteoric rise through Spanish football. He developed in the youth academies of Real Betis, Sevilla FC, and Cádiz CF before joining Málaga in 2021.

In November 2022, he signed his first professional contract and made his first-team debut at just 16 years old, becoming the fourth-youngest player to ever represent Málaga.

His defining moment came in June 2024, when he scored a dramatic last-minute winner in the promotion play-off final against Gimnàstic de Tarragona, securing Málaga’s return to the Segunda División.

This season, the talented winger has made 24 appearances in La Liga2, contributing four goals and six assists. Capable of playing on either flank, he is known for his dribbling skills, pace, and confidence in one-on-one situations—qualities that align well with Newcastle’s attacking philosophy.

With squad depth a priority for Eddie Howe, Cordero’s arrival could provide a much-needed boost to Newcastle’s forward options, while also reinforcing their commitment to nurturing young talent.