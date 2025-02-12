Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero warming up for Tottenham (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly ready to offer a huge new contract to key player Cristian Romero that would make him their highest earner.

The Argentina international has been a star performer for Spurs and is not someone they’ll want to risk letting go, even if there’s no particular rush there as his current deal doesn’t expire until summer 2027.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are hopeful about tying Romero down to a new contract, though they also have a list of replacements in mind in case he decides not to renew.

The report mentions a long list of defenders on the north Londoners’ radar: Marc Guehi, Dean Huijsen, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo.

Still, keeping Romero will surely be their priority, but one imagines the 26-year-old will also surely have interest from other big clubs around Europe.

Should Cristian Romero stay at Tottenham or further his career elsewhere?

Tottenham have massively under-achieved so far this season, so the club’s top players like Romero may well be unsettled and considering their futures.

Even if THFC are making efforts to keep Romero, it might prove tricky if they’re unable to convince him that they’re heading in the right direction at the moment.

There will surely be big questions about Ange Postecoglou as manager, while selling Harry Kane a year and a half ago has also really hurt the club.

Having done so well to finish in the top four and challenge for the title during the Mauricio Pochettino era, the club have now undoubtedly gone backwards, and a player as good as Romero will surely be thinking he has more chance of winning silverware if he leaves.

Still, others like Son Heung-min have stayed for a long time, so perhaps they’ll manage to do the same with Romero.