Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man City lost another game late on, this time to Real Madrid, and one recent Pep Guardiola decision saw Wayne Rooney suggest it was “so strange.”

Despite looking likely to take an advantage to Madrid, Jude Bellingham’s late winner mean that it’s going to be a tall order for the Citizens to progress in this season’s Champions League.

Kyle Walker left for AC Milan in the transfer window and Daniel Munoz is tipped to replace the England man.

Could Pep Guardiola have got it wrong for once?

City are already preparing their summer transfer strategy with a move for Adam Wharton, but it was Walker’s loan to the Italian giants that stirred Rooney.

“I think you see the importance of Kyle Walker over the last, you know, seven or eight years for Manchester City,” he said on TNT Sports after the game.

“I think it’s so strange to see Kyle Walker being allowed to go out on loan to AC Milan.”

Have Man City made a mistake by letting Kyle Walker leave? ?#UCLonPrime @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/fC3IOeJZAU — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 11, 2025

It’s surely a point of view that will find support from the Etihad Stadium faithful as, although Walker might’ve gone of the boil in the early part of the season, he was still a vital and valued component of Pep’s squad.

Pep Guardiola allowing Kyle Walker to leave could come back to haunt him

That the club appeared willing just to let him go without any real fuss doesn’t appear to make an awful lot of sense of the face of it.

Guardiola, however, might consider that allowing Walker to move on now rather than in the summer, suits all parties better.

The next few months will likely tell whether that decision was another remarkable piece of foresight from Pep, or if he jumped the gun a little too early.