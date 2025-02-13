Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, reacts during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has the Premier League title race on his mind for Liverpool, but the Reds boss might want to keep a keen eye on the Championship promotion race.

An incredible end to the Merseyside derby saw Slot red carded, so for the next two games at least – unless a potential appeal is successful – the Dutchman will have to sit it out.

Arne Slot must sit out next two games

If that weren’t enough to keep him occupied, the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still filling up the column inches.

Salah’s wish to win the Ballon d’Or could affect his next career move, though there’s been no other hints as to what the trio are planning from the summer onwards.

There are a couple of other players that Slot should concern himself with too.

At present, Welsh pair Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas are on loan to Blackburn and Stoke respectively, but according to Mail Sport + (subscription required), if Sheffield United get promoted to the Premier League, they want to take both players to Bramall Lane.

The Blades currently occupy second place in the Championship table, just two points behind leaders Leeds United.

Two youngsters could be allowed to leave by Arne Slot

Though there are still some 14 games to go of the English second-tier season, both Sheffield United and Leeds are the form teams and could start to pull away from the chasing pack.

Quite what that will mean if the Blades make good on their intention to hire the 22 and 19 year olds.

Clearly, Arne Slot hasn’t fancied them for his Liverpool squad in 24/25, so there’s an argument that, in fact, he’d be quite happy to allow them to continue their education elsewhere.