Arsenal are prioritising reinforcements in their attacking department ahead of the summer transfer window, with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams emerging as a top target.

The 22-year-old Spanish international has attracted interest from several European giants, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich. However, according to Fichajes, Arsenal are ‘the most likely destination’ for the highly sought-after winger.

Williams is currently under contract with Bilbao until 2027, with a €58 million release clause. Despite his strong ties to the La Liga club, reports suggest he is open to a move to the Premier League, where Mikel Arteta is eager to bring him to North London.

Known for his blistering pace, technical ability, and creativity, Williams has cemented himself as one of Spain’s most exciting wingers.

Since making his first-team debut in 2021, he has played a key role in Athletic Bilbao’s success, particularly in their Copa del Rey triumph in the 2023–24 season.

His international performances have also caught the eye, with Williams shining at UEFA Euro 2024. The winger scored in the knockout rounds and played a decisive role in the final against England, helping Spain secure their fourth European Championship title.

This season, Williams has registered four goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, taking his overall club tally to 24 goals and 31 assists in 152 games.

Arsenal looking to bolster their attack

Williams is not the only attacking name on Arsenal’s radar. The Gunners are also linked with Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, while their pursuit of Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres appears to have ended, with reports suggesting Manchester United have secured the Swedish striker.

With Arsenal determined to add firepower to their frontline, securing Williams’ signature would be a major statement of intent. However, with heavy competition from Europe’s elite, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can win the race for his signature and bring him to the Emirates Stadium.