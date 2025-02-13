Ian Wright clearly not happy as he names Arsenal’s replacement for injured Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz and Ian Wright (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images, YouTube)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is clearly nervous about the situation with the Gunners’ attack after the injury to Kai Havertz in Dubai.

The Germany international has been a key player since joining Arsenal from rivals Chelsea last season, adjusting well to becoming Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker, even if there have been question marks about whether or not it’s really his best position.

“I was out PARTYING and slacking in training – I knew I wasn’t going to play anyway!” – which former Arsenal star regrets letting Wenger down?

Havertz will now be out for the rest of the season, giving Arsenal another major blow as they’re left with just Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling as their only fit attacking players.

Gabriel Jesus also won’t play again this season, while returns are not exactly imminent for Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli either.

See below as Wright reacts to the Havertz news and seems very obviously more down-beat than his usual bubbly self, suggesting it will probably have to be Trossard who replaces the German up front…

Wright was a star player for Arsenal during his playing days and how Gooners must wish they had someone of his calibre playing up front for them now.

The 61-year-old remains a big fan of his former club, and it’s clear he’s concerned by only having Trossard as an option to replace Havertz until Martinelli comes back and can perhaps be another alternative for Mikel Arteta to try.

Can Arsenal’s threadbare attack still keep up with Liverpool?

Despite all of Arsenal’s issues, they’re still only seven points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, with the Reds conceding a last-minute equaliser to drop points against Everton yesterday.

Liverpool also have some difficult games coming up, such as trips to take on Aston Villa and Manchester City away from home, so it seems premature to say the title race is already done and dusted.

Still, it remains to be seen if Arsenal really have enough fire-power in them to keep up with Arne Slot’s side, who can rely on world class attackers like Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, plus very decent squad players like Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.