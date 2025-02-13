“The expectation is…” – Fabrizio Romano drops exciting Arsenal transfer update

Arsenal players celebrating (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says the expectation is for Arsenal to make an important signing out wide this summer as it was something Mikel Arteta already wanted last year.

The Gunners supposedly couldn’t find the right player at that point, but Romano now expects this will be something the club look at again ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano discussed some ambitious Arsenal plans for the summer, revealing that big names like Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko remain their dream targets up front.

But as well as a new number 9, it seems Romano also expects Arsenal to try for a top winger signing, even if he didn’t name any specific names.

Who could Arsenal be signing out wide this summer?

Arsenal fans will certainly have some ideas about who they’d like to see come in, and there’s been no shortage of names linked with the north London giants.

Charles Watts says Nico Williams to Arsenal could be one to watch, while there have also been some reports involving talented young Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, as per Sky Germany and others.

Big names like that would certainly fall into the category of “important” signings for Arsenal, but one imagines other top clubs will be in for them too.

Arsenal have been lacking in the final third at times this season, with Arteta arguably being overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to provide all the magic for his team up front.

Meanwhile, AFC have also been unlucky with injuries, as four big names in Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are all out at the moment.

Signing a new striker and a new winger in the same window could do Arsenal the world of good to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool next term.