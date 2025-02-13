Leeds United’s January transfer window did not see a new No.10 over the line – but the summer is fast approaching for the Premier League-chasers.
Daniel Farke did not manage to get another attacker, as Emi Buendia moved to Bayer Leverkusen instead of Elland Road, while Alvyn Sanches chose to stay in Switzerland until the summer.
Meanwhile, links to Armenian playmaker Eduard Spertsyan faded as Leeds put their trust in the squad that had taken them to the top of the Championship table.
Spertsyan, valued at around £17 million by Krasnodar, was always going to be a pricey target for a second-tier club. But if Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League this term, that kind of investment could soon become more realistic.
What did Eduard Spertsyan say about a move to Leeds United?
Speaking to Russian outlet Championat, Spertsyan revealed he never discussed a move with former Krasnodar boss Farke this time around, but he certainly didn’t shut the door on Leeds down the line.
“Why not?,” Spertsyan says when asked if he would consider a move to Leeds later down the line. “They will most likely get into the Premier League, they are in first place.”
“Yes, I want to leave, but I can’t leave the club [in the winter]. For them to let me go in the winter, the offer must be very good, and the club must have a great desire to sign me. This winter, that’s exactly what didn’t happen.”
The 24-year-old also confirmed past interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Ajax, Girona, and Lens.
“My agent was in Paris and had some discussions with PSG, but that was it,” he explained. “Juventus were interested. Girona made an offer last summer, and I was ready to go to Lens too, but Krasnodar wanted more than they were willing to pay.”