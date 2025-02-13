Leeds United’s January transfer window did not see a new No.10 over the line – but the summer is fast approaching for the Premier League-chasers.

Daniel Farke did not manage to get another attacker, as Emi Buendia moved to Bayer Leverkusen instead of Elland Road, while Alvyn Sanches chose to stay in Switzerland until the summer.

Meanwhile, links to Armenian playmaker Eduard Spertsyan faded as Leeds put their trust in the squad that had taken them to the top of the Championship table.