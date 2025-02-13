Alexander Isak of Newcastle is wanted by Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has laid out Arsenal’s ambitions for the summer transfer window, saying that there will be a focus on a ‘big signing.’

The Italian reporter has touched on what is set to be a crucial period for the Gunners as they look to finally bring the title home under Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool are running away with the title, it may seem at first glance, but the Reds were dealt a minor blow in their quest to win the Premier League following a 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Everton.

In any case, Arsenal fans will be wanting to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the summer. The club are hoping to seal the signing of a striker, according to Romano – as well as a winger.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Even after update on Kai Havertz’s injury requiring surgery, Arsenal plan remain the same: find internal solutions and focus on big signing in the summer.

“Important investment planned on striker for the summer window (Šeško and Isak the fav names)… and winger too.”

Alexander Isak should not move to Arsenal, claims Paul Scholes

Isak has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a long period but no bid was ever forthcoming.

On the Overlap, Paul Scholes said that he thinks the Newcastle star should reject a summer move to Arsenal in favour of ‘bigger and better’ things.

The Swedish striker has scored 19 goals in 28 matches in all competitions so far this season and Arteta is thought to be a fan of the forward.

But Scholes has said that Isak should not look to move to the Emirates, “Everyone loves him but I don’t see a possibility of him going to Arsenal,’ said the Manchester United legend.

‘He needs to go bigger and better. We’re talking about Real Madrid here, Liverpool need a centre forward. I think Arsenal would be an option but I think they would be down the list of options.

‘I don’t mean that in a bad way but he’s at Newcastle, a really good team, a brilliant team, but they’re not going to win league titles, that’s the next stage of his career. I think it would be a risk to go to Arsenal and do the same thing.