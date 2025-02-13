“They’re looking” – Chelsea readying summer move for Liverpool ace with “run of really impressive performances”

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match against Chelsea FC at Anfield on October 20, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are clearly not happy with either Robert Sanchez or Filip Jorgensen as their main goalkeeper, and will make a move for Liverpool’s second-choice custodian, Caoimhin Kelleher, in the summer.

Enzo Maresca has already made a decision on who his number one keeper will be for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea want Caoimhin Kelleher this summer

News that Kelleher is likely to be the object of the Blues desire come season’s end is likely to see one of either Sanchez or Jorgensen move on ahead of next season.

“They’re (Chelsea) looking at Kelleher from Liverpool,” respected scout, Mick Brown, said to Football Insider.

“I think he’s a very good goalkeeper and would be a good option for Chelsea.

“Whenever he’s called upon, he can put in a run of really impressive performances, and never looks like it’s just a flash in the pan, that’s just his level.

“If he’s out of favour at Liverpool, as it looks like he will be with the new man coming in, I can see him wanting to move on.”

There’s certainly lots for Maresca to be concerned with at this point in time too.

Nico Jackson is out for six to eight weeks and, like Premier League contemporaries, Arsenal, the West Londoners don’t have a natural striker to replace him.

Caoimhin Kelleher has a big decision to make

The huge mistake that the club made in hindsight was to allow Joao Felix to leave for AC Milan in the January window.

However, no one could’ve foreseen such rotten luck befalling the Stamford Bridge outfit as quickly as it has.

Be that as it may, Chelsea now have to concentrate on finishing as high up the Premier League table as possible and, if they’re able, land the Conference League title to at least give their supporters something to shout about.

If Kelleher decides to join the Blues in the summer, it might be the first stage of yet another needed rebuild.