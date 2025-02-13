Chido Obi-Martin and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Matt McNulty, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United coach Adam Lawrence has provided some insight into the exciting potential of wonderkid striker Chido Obi-Martin.

The 17-year-old first made a name for himself in Arsenal’s academy with some incredible goal-scoring statistics, and he’s continuing to impress at Man United.

The Red Devils are a little short of elite finishers in their first-team at the moment, so fans might be glad to hear that Ruben Amorim might soon have a youngster with enormous potential to rely on.

It is probably still a bit too soon for Obi-Martin to be making the step up to senior level football, but Lawrence is clearly a big fan of his.

Speaking to the official United TV channel, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Lawrence praised the teenager as a natural goalscorer and made it clear he’s pleased with how he’s contributing in games at youth level at the moment.

Chido Obi-Martin showing tremendous promise at Manchester United

Obi-Martin scored a hat-trick against Chelsea last night, prompting Lawrence to single him out for praise.

“It was a really good night for both of the goalscorers [Obi-Martin and Scanlon]. I thought the two of them had really good performances on the whole aside from the goals. Obviously, Chido’s a natural goalscorer,” Lawrence said.

“He wants to score goals and get himself into those positions, but I was really pleased with him just in terms of his link-up play — not just stretching and running in behind but recognising when to show into feet, how to use his body to shield the ball and when to bring others into play.”

MUFC clearly have a great prospect on their hands here, and Arsenal fans must be concerned about the kind of talent their club somehow lost.