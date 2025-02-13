“We are aware of frustrations” – Tottenham release strongly worded official statement

Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy, manager and chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, spectate the Barclays Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

It’s been a poor season so far for Tottenham Hotspur, and fan frustration is set to boil over after a recent issue that will certainly concern Daniel Levy.

Spurs were recently blasted for a ‘PR stunt,’ and it’s even been suggested that Ange Postecoglou is on the brink of losing his job after a series of poor results.

Frustrating times for Daniel Levy and Spurs

Being dumped out of both domestic cup competitions within days of each other won’t have done anything for the Australian’s ongoing candidacy, but surely Levy can see no value in dumping yet another manager. Particularly one who has extenuating circumstances.

It’s a fact rather than an excuse that when there are large scale injuries to key players, it’s going to follow that results won’t be as desired.

Premier Injuries report that Spurs currently have 11 players out – Radu Dragusin, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison – the most in the entire English top-flight.

Not even the best managers in the world could deal with that.

As if to compound supporter frustration, at home games, the areas that are specifically for Tottenham fans are being routinely invaded by away supporters.

Clearly those who pay their hard earned have had enough, and the club have raised the issue in an official statement on the Tottenham website.

Daniel Levy has problems on and off the pitch at Tottenham

‘We are aware of frustrations regarding away fans sourcing tickets in home areas. This negatively impacts the wider fan experience – preventing genuine home fans from supporting the team in person – and creates challenging situations for our stewards,’ it read.

The statement goes on to suggest various means of reporting any more instances of what’s becoming a real nuisance.

With problems on and off the pitch continuing, is it any wonder that Levy remains public enemy No.1.