West Ham co-owner David Sullivan and West Ham director Jack Sullivan watch on during the Premier League match against Brentford FC at London Stadium on December 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham chairman, David Sullivan, has come under fire once more after an appointment at the club which has appeared to significantly set them back.

A few months ago it was thought that Sullivan was about to make another poor decision, and it wouldn’t be the first time that the 76-year-old has seemingly messed things up at the London Stadium.

Not paying the release clause of Ruben Amorim, now at Man United of course, could be considered another in a long line of mistakes from him.

It was suggested that Sullivan wanted Tim Steidten out as soon as possible, after the extent of the German’s failure from his transfer window splurge in the summer became more evident.

David Sullivan blamed for Tim Steidten hire

Injury prone players and others that were clearly not good enough made a recipe for disaster, and a change was clearly needed.

Former Hammers scout, Mick Brown, believes that the chairman needs to shoulder some of the blame for how things turned out, however.

“Steidten should never have been there in the first place,” he said to Football Insider.

“Since then, he’s got rid of two managers and been a pain in the neck for everybody. Two managers banned him from the training ground.

“There was plenty of evidence from before his time at West Ham to suggest he never should’ve set foot there in the first place. I still think questions have to be asked of the chairman over that one.

“But Macauley coming in is going to be a huge boost for Potter because he knows him, he’s worked with him before, and he holds him in high regard.

“I was out PARTYING and slacking in training – I knew I wasn’t going to play anyway!” – which former Arsenal star regrets letting Wenger down?

“It’s not a divisive move like the Steidten one was. The key to these things being successful is having that mutual respect and working relationship between the manager and the head of recruitment.

“Because he has that relationship with Potter, it’s the prefect appointment really. I can only expect it will be a great benefit to West Ham when it comes to incoming transfers.”

David Sullivan will hope ‘perfect’ appointment works

Now that Graham Potter’s former colleague, Kyle Macaulay has joined the staff at the London Stadium, it would seem that things are looking up.

Perhaps the first real test of just how well Macaulay will dovetail with Potter will come with this summer’s transfer window.

It’s self-evident that some players need to be moved on, and there does need to be a handful of incoming signings to balance things out too.

The Hammers can’t afford another summer of huge upheaval, so there’s lots of pressure on Macaulay to get things spot on from the get go.